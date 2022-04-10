STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pak FIA officer probing money laundering charges against Shehbaz Sharif goes on leave

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz is likely to seek exemption from appearance as he is to contest for the prime minister's office in Parliament the same day.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: A top officer of Pakistan's top investigative agency who was probing the PKR 14 billion money laundering charges against the joint Opposition's prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif has gone on leave for indefinite period after Imran Khan was voted out in a no-confidence motion.

Federal Investigation Agency's Lahore chief Mohammad Rizwan's application to go on leave with effect from April 11, 2022, onward, has been accepted, according to an official notification on Sunday.

Rizwan's decision came a day before Shehbaz and his son Hamza are to appear before a special court for indictment on Monday.

The special court (Central-I) of FIA on April 4 had summoned Shehbaz and Hamza on Monday (April 11) to indict the father and son duo in the Rs 14 billion money laundering case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz is likely to seek exemption from appearance as he is to contest for the prime minister's office in Parliament the same day.

Shehbaz filed the nomination papers for the slot of the prime minister on Sunday.

From Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is the candidate for the position.

FIA officer Rizwan has reportedly said that he has gone on leave anticipating his "certain transfer".

Rizwan was said to be the appointee Shehzad Akbar, former accountability adviser to the premier, to vigorously pursue cases against Shehbaz and his family members.

Later Imran Khan sacked Akbar for failing to get Shehbaz convicted in the money laundering case.

Of late, Khan took Shehbaz as a threat to his power and was keen to see him in jail.

The FIA investigation under Rizwan detected 28 benami accounts, allegedly of the Shehbaz family, through which an amount to the tune of PKR 14 billion was laundered from 2008 to 2018.

The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions and the amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and given to Shehbaz in his personal capacity.

The FIA said: “This amount (Rs 14 bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of Shehbaz family).

The money received through the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for beneficial use of his family members.

"In 1998 Sadiqa Syed, a Bahraini national, had helped Shehbaz Sharif (then chief minister of Punjab) in laundering $5 million with the help of Ishaq Dar (then federal finance minister)."

The FIA nominated Shehbaz and his sons — Hamza and Suleman — as the principal accused in the case.

Fourteen others have been named in the FIR under various sections related to the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Last week the special court had dismissed a petition of the FIA to cancel the pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case.

Shehbaz has termed the case "politically motivated" based on Imran Khan's vengeance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federal Investigation Agency Mohammad Rizwan Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pak PM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp