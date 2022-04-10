STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine invasion places sharp new focus on calls for UN reform

'Are you ready to close the UN" and abandon international law. "If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately'

Published: 10th April 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

UN (Photo | AP)

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS/ UNITED STATES: The long-simmering debate over UN reform -- and particularly over the role of the Security Council, which does not represent today's world and which failed to prevent Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- has suddenly become acute.

Recently Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a blistering call for the UN to exclude Russia from the Security Council, asked bluntly, "Are you ready to close the UN" and abandon international law. "If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately."

And after the Security Council failed to prevent the brutal invasion of his country, he said in a separate address to Japanese lawmakers, "We have to develop a new tool" capable of doing so.

Created in 1945 with a vision of guaranteeing world peace and preventing a World War III, the United Nations conferred disproportionate power on the five permanent, veto-wielding members of the Security Council -- the US, Russia, China, Britain and France -- in a way that allows them to protect their own interests while keeping a heavy hand in world affairs.

Thus, since 2011, Moscow has exercised its Security Council veto some 15 times in votes regarding its ally Syria. 

But the veto power also guarantees that Moscow can never be removed from the Council, since the UN Charter's Article 6 allows the General Assembly to exclude a member only ... upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

In that vein, the US and Britain invaded Iraq in 2003 without UN approval -- and without suffering any consequences for their permanent seats on the Security Council.

Beyond the veto question, and the lack of international balance among Security Council members -- no African or Latin American country holds a permanent seat -- the Council grants a near-monopoly on some issues to Washington, London and Paris.

The division of roles among the 15 Security Council members is uneven, according to the ambassador of one of the current 10 non-permanent members. The latter group, elected for two-year terms, is "given the bureaucratic jobs."

"We don't think it's a fair division of labor," the ambassador said, speaking on grounds of anonymity.  

The Council has been widely denounced for its current -- and recurrent -- paralysis, with even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deploring its failures.  

"There's a pretty fundamental problem there," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted, a day after Zelensky's futile call for Russia to be expelled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN reform Security Council Russia's invasion Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp