Imran Khan's PTI decides to resign from National Assembly

Published: 11th April 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the election of a new Prime Minister in the National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to resign from the assembly.

This development comes after Imran Khan said that he will not sit in the assemblies with 'thieves', reported ARY News.

"The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects the Prime Minister can not be a big insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly," Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI's official Twitter account.

Confirming the decision, Pakistan's former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that sitting in the assembly would strengthen the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, and therefore it has been decided to submit their resignation from the National Assembly.

"Imran Khan supported my suggestion during the parliamentary party meeting," he said and added that Khan would visit Peshawar on Wednesday.v"Imran Khan will give a call to people every Sunday to come out against the foreign conspiracy," Rasheed said.

PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Murad Saeed was the first member of the party who submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, as per ARY News.

Earlier in the day, the PTI held the parliamentary party at the Parliament House in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Parliament is also going to elect the country's new Prime Minister today after Imran Khan was ousted from the PM post in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Moreover, nomination papers of Pakistan's joint Opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi were approved for the Prime Minister's election on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial National Assembly session, PTI leader Asad Umar has instructed the party lawmakers to ensure their attendance in the Assembly to support Qureshi.

Notably, the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government. 

