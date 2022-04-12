STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Fighting for seven years, gangrape survivor from PoK seeks PM Narendra Modi's help

Maria has been running from pillar to post to seek hard punishment for those involved in the heinous crime in 2015 and she has approached the police and local politicians but failed to get justice.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUZAFFARABAD: A gang rape survivor from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who has been fighting for justice for the past seven years, now seeks Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help for a shelter and protection as she and her children face a life threat.

In an emotional video message, Maria Tahir said, "I am a gang rape victim fighting for justice for the past seven years. The PoJK police, the governments and the judiciary have failed to provide me justice".

She added, "Through this video, I am appealing to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow us to come to India. My children are facing life threats. The local police and a senior politician, Choudhary Tariq Farooq, will anytime kill me and my children. I wish to request PM Modi to provide us shelter and protection".

Maria has been running from pillar to post to seek hard punishment for those involved in the heinous crime in 2015. In her earlier video, she narrated the incident. She said, "Haroon Rashid, Mamoon Rashid, Jameel Shafi, Waqas Ashraf, Sanam Haroon and three more were involved in crime against me".

She approached the police and local politicians but failed to get justice. She even wrote several letters to local authorities including the Chief Justice of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and got the humiliating response that she is a married woman.

Many rape survivors and their families in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are afraid to come forward to publicly confront perpetrators because they fear being shunned by their community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan occupied Kashmir Narendra Modi Maria Tahir Gangrape PoK gangrape
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp