India provides $200,000 aid to UN team investigating crimes committed by Islamic State

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday contributed $200,000 to investigate crimes committed by Da’esh/ISIL (Islamic State in Iraq and Levant).

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, handed over the voluntary financial contribution to Myriam Fillaud, Head of the New York Office of the UN Investigative Team to promote accountability for crimes committed

by Da’esh ISIL (UNITAD).

"The contribution has been provided to support two areas of UNITAD’s investigations. The first is the development and use of chemical and biological weapons by ISIL and the second for ISIL crimes against cultural heritage in Iraq," according to a statement by India at the UN.

India condemns the use of chemical and biological weapons anywhere at any time by anybody, under any circumstances.

"India has been highlighting the serious threat to international peace and security emanating from the acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist groups through an annual consensus resolution tabled in the UN General Assembly, since 2002, on “Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction," according to a statement made by India at the UN.

UNITAD has identified a number of crimes against cultural heritage committed by ISIL, including destruction of shrines and culturally significant sites of the Yazidi, Kak’ai, Shabak and Turkmen communities.

"India’s contribution will help UNITAD will establish a dedicated Cultural Heritage Crimes Unit and facilitate the prosecution of those responsible for attacks on places of religious and cultural significance in Iraq. From the Buddhas of Bamiyan to the cultural treasures of Timbuktu, India has strongly condemned the destruction of heritage sites and places of immense cultural value to entire humankind by terrorist groups," said a statement made by India at the UN.

India attaches great importance to the mandate and the work carried out by the UNITAD in helping the Iraqi authorities and other law enforcement authorities worldwide bring ISIL perpetrators to justice.