STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

iPhone maker Pegatron halts Shanghai production over Covid

The business hub of Shanghai has become the heart of China's biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the virus surfaced more than two years ago.

Published: 13th April 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo| AP)

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo| AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Key iPhone maker Pegatron has halted operations at two subsidiaries in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, as global supply chains feel the pinch of Beijing's strict zero-Covid measures.

The business hub of Shanghai has become the heart of China's biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the virus surfaced more than two years ago. The city of 25 million has remained almost entirely locked down since the start of the month. "We have temporarily suspended work," said Pegatron in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese firm said it "actively cooperates with local authorities" and would try to resume operations as soon as possible. The suspensions apply to two of its subsidiaries, in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan city.

Stay-at-home orders and stringent testing rules have strained supply chains in and around Shanghai, home to the world's busiest container port and a critical gateway for foreign trade. China reported nearly 28,000 local virus cases on Wednesday, the vast majority in Shanghai.

Many factories have been forced to halt operations as virus cases have surged, while some staff have been living in their workplaces as businesses struggle to operate.

Pegatron's suspensions mark the latest blow to Apple, which has seen disruptions at other suppliers' assembly lines in recent months as Chinese cities struggle to curb virus outbreaks. In March, another major supplier Foxconn halted operations in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

Foxconn has "resumed fundamental operations" in Shenzhen as of late March, the company said. Chinese authorities have struggled to maintain the flow of goods across the country as tough virus controls slow movement.

A Transport Ministry circular issued late Tuesday barred the "blocking of road transportation" vehicles and personnel, ordering more efficient Covid-19 screening along transport routes.

Anxious about the spring farming season and food supplies, officials in virus-hit areas such as the northeastern province of Jilin have also issued travel passes to let agricultural workers return to farmland on chartered buses.

"The Chinese economy has been facing a rising risk of recession since mid-March", Nomura analysts warned this week, citing severe disruptions to the delivery of exports, with coastal areas hit hard by controls to rein in the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegatron iphone Global supply chain COVID Pandemic
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp