STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump's PAC gives $500,000 to group, aiming to defeat Georgia's Brian Kemp through target ads

The spending appears aimed at boosting former US Sen David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary, but the ad never mentions Perdue by name. 

Published: 14th April 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Republican candidate for Georgia governor former Sen. David Perdue speaks at a rally. ( Photo | AP)

Republican candidate for Georgia governor former Sen. David Perdue speaks at a rally. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

ATLANTA: Former President Donald Trump's political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

The spending appears aimed at boosting former US Sen David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary, but the ad never mentions Perdue by name. 

It's the first major outlay from Trump's Save America PAC, underlining Trump's continuing obsession with beating Kemp. Trump views Kemp as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 presidential election.

The ad criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed. The Save America PAC entered the year with $120 million in cash.

But until now, the former president has been reluctant to spend that money beyond small contributions to candidates and money spent on rallies he is now holding almost every week.

Federal campaign records show the donation went to a group called Get Georgia Right PAC in March, as first reported by Politico. The ad began airing earlier this month, according to Kantar Media.

The Associated Press also obtained a copy of a text message the group sent urging people to watch the ad. The spending comes at a time that Perdue is trailing in the polls and is being outspent by Kemp. 

Perdue, who's worth $50 million, has suggested he could kick in some of his own money. "We're going to make sure this thing is well funded," Perdue told reporters in March. "We're going to get our message out."

Kemp remains dismissive of Trump, with spokesperson Cody Hall attacking Perdue about remarks the challenger made Tuesday criticizing Kemp's stewardship of the state police.

"David Perdue is going to need a lot more than $500,000 to distract from his unhinged rant attacking the Georgia State Patrol," Hall said.

A Perdue loss in Georgia in the state's May 24 primary could be particularly embarrassing for Trump, who recruited Perdue to challenge Kemp and pressed another Republican —Vernon Jones — to exit the governor's race and run for Congress instead.

Trump has also endorsed an extensive slate of other Republicans in Georgia running for statewide and congressional offices. Trump called Kemp a "turncoat," a"coward" and "a complete and total disaster" at a rally in Commerce, Georgia, last month. 

But the former president was noncommittal in an April 6 interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks about whether he would do an additional rally for Perdue.

He told Fredericks that it's "not easy to beat a sitting governor, just remember that," adding that "it's a close race and we'll see what happens."  Perdue has parroted Trump's lies in his own attacks against Kemp, declaring at the Commerce rally that "our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Political Action Committee Ads Republican Governor Brian Kemp Save America Rallies Polls
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp