STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 'premier' Niazi resigns after revolt in Imran Khan's ruling party

Niazi's ouster comes days after Khan lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly to become the first Pakistan prime minister to be removed unceremoniously from power.

Published: 15th April 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: In another setback to Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, has resigned following a revolt in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party against him.

Niazi, hand-picked by his party chief Khan, resigned on Thursday after 25 lawmakers of his party moved a resolution of no-confidence motion against him to replace him with party's regional president Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

Niazi's ouster comes days after Khan lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly to become the first Pakistan prime minister to be removed unceremoniously from power.

Under Article 16 (1) of the Constitution, "I, the undersigned, resign from my office of the prime minister", reads the handwritten resignation dated April 14, which was addressed to the PoK president Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Dr Asif Hussain Shah, secretary of presidential affairs, confirmed that Chaudhry has received and accepted Niazi's resignation and forwarded the same to the chief secretary for issuance of a formal notification, Dawn newspaper reported.

Niazi came to power last year after PTI secured 32 seats in the 53-member House. India had rejected the elections in PoK, saying the "cosmetic exercise" was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to "camouflage its illegal occupation".

Reacting strongly on the elections in the PoK, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that Pakistan has "no locus standi on these Indian territories" and it must vacate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation.

"The so-called elections in Indian territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories," he had said.

"Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation, and denial of freedom to people in these occupied territories," Bagchi said The ruling party lawmakers had charged Niazi with "loss of the trust of the parliamentary party, failure to highlight Kashmir issue and implement party manifesto in addition to bad governance, nepotism and violation of merit", the Dawn report said.

Speaking at a presser in Islamabad on Thursday, Niazi said "baseless allegations" have been levelled against him in the no-trust resolution.

"I first sent my resignation to the party chairman Imran Khan and then to the president after a lapse of one hour," he said, adding that he would continue to work as an ordinary worker of the party.

Niazi was part of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference before leaving it to join the PTI three years ago.

He was also elected from the platform of the Muslim Conference in 2006 and has also served as the Minister of Food.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan occupied Kashmir Imran Khan Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp