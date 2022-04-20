STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India deeply concerned about worsening situation in Ukraine: UN Deputy Ambassador

India has also requested safe passage to deliver humanitarian aid.

Published: 20th April 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The humanitarian situation in Ukraine has deteriorated further since the UNHC last discussed this issue, says India, in a UNSC meeting on Ukraine’s humanitarian situation.

"From reports coming out of Ukraine, women and children have been disproportionately impacted and they form the bulk of the people who have moved to neighbouring countries and displaced internally in Ukraine," says India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, Ambassador R Ravindra.

"We support calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies, including through establishment of permanent humanitarian corridors. We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to the evolving humanitarian requirements," Ambassador Ravindra added.

India has been sending humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and essential supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours. India is in the process of providing more humanitarian supplies to Ukraine in the days ahead.

"The impact of the situation is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the issue," he added.

Humanitarian action must always be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance which means humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. These measures should never be politicised.

"India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," Ambassador Ravindra said.
 

