Sarmat missile will make our enemies 'think twice': Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Sarmat -- dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts -- is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has called 'invincible', and which also include the Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles.

Published: 20th April 2022 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo| AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, saying the weapon capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice."

The Sarmat -- dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts -- is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has called "invincible," and which also include the Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles. Last month, Russia said it used Kinzhal for the first time in warfare to strike a target in Ukraine, where Russian troops have been engaged in a special military operation since February 24. "I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," Putin told the army in televised remarks on Wednesday. 

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice," Putin said.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement the test "successfully" took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.  According to the ministry, the missile delivered training warheads to the Kura test range of the Kamchatka peninsula, in Russia's Far East. 

"Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces," the ministry said.  The Sarmat superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile is designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase, giving enemy surveillance systems a tiny window to track.

Weighing more than 200 tonnes and able to transport multiple warheads, Putin says the missile can hit any target on Earth. 

