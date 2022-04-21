STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif orders 'foolproof security' for Imran Khan over threats

The threat was issued by the security agencies ahead of his planned participation in a rally in Lahore on Thursday.

Published: 21st April 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan premier Shahbaz Sharif . (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Interior Ministry to take effective and immediate steps to provide 'foolproof security' to ousted premier Imran Khan in the wake of threats.

The threat was issued by the security agencies ahead of his planned participation in a rally in Lahore on Thursday.

Khan, who was asked to address his supporters virtually, has declined to do so.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said that premier Sharif has directed the Interior Ministry to take measures.

"Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of foolproof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy and instructed that no hurdle should be created," it said.

Earlier, the Lahore administration asked the organisers of the rally to install a bulletproof shield for him and also advised the former prime minister to use a bulletproof vehicle with a sunroof and windows shut to move to and from the venue of the rally.

Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been asked to install a backup electricity generator to avoid any untoward incident in case of power failure.

Khan is set to address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which will be his first power show in Lahore since April 10 when he was ousted from the office.

It is believed that the rally would help reorganise the party on the pattern of one such event held on October 30, 2011 at the same venue which transformed the PTI into a mainstream party.

The rally comes on the heels of a successful social media address by Khan on Wednesday night which his supporters claimed broke all records.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp