STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former Kenyan President Kibaki dies at 90 

Kibaki's death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki . (Photo | AP)

Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki . (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NAIROBI: ormer Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90.

Kibaki's death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan.

"Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country," Kenyatta said.

Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013. His reelection to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his long career as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga.

Thousands of people were killed in months of tribal violence before an agreement was reached with the help of outsiders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Mwai Kibaki Dies Kenyan Uhuru Kenyatta Raila Odinga
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp