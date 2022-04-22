STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We don't tolerate extremist groups operating in UK, targeting other countries: British PM Boris Johnson

Asked about reports of rights violations in India, British PM Boris Johnson said India is a great democracy and has constitutional protection.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:12 PM

British PM Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The UK does not tolerate extremist groups operating in in the country and targeting other nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday on India's concerns over Khalistani elements there.

Addressing a press conference after his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, Johnson said there is so much potential to take the bilateral partnership to a whole new level.

Asked about India's position on Russian aggression against Ukraine, he said, "You have to recognise that India came out strongly against what happened in Bucha."

India has historic relationship with Russia and everybody respects it, he said.

On India's concerns over Khalistani elements in the UK, Johnson said, "We don't tolerate extremist groups operating in UK and targeting other countries."

Asked about reports of rights violations in India, Johnson said India is a great democracy and has constitutional protection.

