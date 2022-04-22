STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will be grateful if India helps us 'more actively': Ukrainian minister Oleksandr Tkachenko

He said that India and Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on February 24, share democratic values.

Published: 22nd April 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko

Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Ukrainian minister on Friday urged India to support the war-ravaged European country "more actively" and pushed the Western powers to put a "true embargo" on export of Russian oil and gas for its invasion.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister for Culture and Information, said Russia's actions against Ukraine are no different than what Adolf Hitler did in Europe several decades ago and asserted President Vladimir Putin's goal is to occupy his country completely and erase its identity.

He said that India and Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on February 24, share democratic values. "Because it (India) is the biggest democratic power in the world, and I believe the democratic values for which our Ukrainians fight for the right to live in an independent state also are shared by the Indian people," he said, speaking virtually at the Times Network's India Economic Conclave 2022 here on the topic "Spirit of Ukraine Resistance".

"I will be very much grateful if India can support Ukraine in this time of war more actively," he stated while responding to a question related to his country's expectations from New Delhi, which has so far taken a neutral stand on the nearly two-month-old conflict.

Tkachenko, however, did not elaborate on what exactly he expects from India as Ukraine battles Russia, the country with which New Delhi shares close military ties. Commenting on his expectations from the Western countries, the minister appreciated the support extended by them to Ukraine, but appealed to them to do more.

"I must appreciate the assistance given by the western allies, including weapons and sanctions (on Russia). It is not enough. We need more weapons and a true embargo for export of Russian oil and gas. We expect the sanctions that do work, (such as) complete switch off from the SWIFT (an international payment system used by thousands of financial institutions) for example. And a ban of any commercial relationship with Russia," he said.

Explaining his point further on sanctions, Tkachenko said, "I think it is the same thing what the Western allies are doing - stop or limit trade with Russia - during this period of time. Because your trades and incomes that can get the Russian economy directly goes to the military sector. And directly kills Ukrainian people."

Blasting Moscow for its invasion and alleged atrocities in his country, the minister called for immediate de-escalation and full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. "The methods Russia is using against Ukraine are no different from what Hitler did against nations which he invaded. The first main step for de-escalation should be full withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian territory and then a tribunal like in Nuremberg (related to war crimes after World War II) against those who started this war," he said.

Hitting out at Putin, Tkachenko claimed the Russian president does not want to see Ukraine on the world map. "Russian President Putin's goal is to occupy Ukraine completely and ruin our identity from not only the cultural sphere but all spheres of democracy. He does not want to see Ukraine on the map of the world. If 95 per cent of Ukrainian people support President Zelenskyy, it means he (Putin) needs to kill those 95 per cent of the Ukrainian population to convince his diabolic truth," he said.

The minister called for removing Russia as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and withdrawal of its veto power.

Speaking about the besieged city of Mariupol, Tkachenko said, "The city is like new Stalingrad because it is almost completely ruined by Russian troops. Before the war, Ukraine had invested millions of dollars to renovate the city after the first Russian war in 2014. Now, everybody can see the pictures of the ruined city. That is what Russia brings to Ukraine - death and ruin."

He vowed Ukraine will not up its fight. "We will never give up our fight. If something goes wrong, we believe that Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who are surrounded by Russian troops right now--should be guaranteed a free humanitarian corridor," the minister said.

