STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China moves in after Shell's exit from Russia

Cnooc, CNPC, and Sinopec Group are in joint talks with Shell over the company's 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas venture, according to sources.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOSCOW: Chinas biggest state-owned energy companies are reportedly negotiating the opportunity to buy a stake in a major Russian gas export project from Shell after the British oil and gas corporation exited Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, RT reported.

Cnooc, CNPC, and Sinopec Group are in joint talks with Shell over the company's 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas venture, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The discussions, which are in the early stages, reportedly include the sale of the stake to one or two of the Chinese firms, or to a consortium of all three majors. Shell is also open to negotiations with other potential buyers outside of China, the sources, who asked to remain anonymous, told the media.

In March, Shell announced plans to exit its joint ventures with Russian state-run gas giant Gazprom and related entities. The decision follows similar steps announced by French-based Total, the UK's BP, and Norway's Equinor ASA. Later, the company said it would have to write off as much as $5 billion in assets due to the exit.

China's automotive industry is also eyeing opportunities in Russia. One of the Chinese auto manufacturers may buy Renault's stake in Russian carmaker Avtovaz, according to a source in government agencies, as quoted by TASS. Renault holds 68 per cent in Lada Auto Holding, a joint venture with Rostec, which owns 100 per cent of Avtovaz.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Russia Ukraine Shell
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp