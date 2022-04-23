STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EU President to arrive in New Delhi today to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the EU.

Published: 23rd April 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRUSSELS: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to celebrate 60 years of relationship between India and the European Union.

Taking to Twitter, Ursula von der Leyen said that she is looking forward to the discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm off to New Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of relations. 60 years during which we built a solid friendship. And a cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level. Looking forward to my discussions with @narendramodi," the EU president said in a Tweet.

The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the EU.

Meanwhile, Bjoern Seibert, Cabinet Head of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in New Delhi today and held a discussion on the India-EU partnership and the current world order with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

"Glad to meet Bjoern Newseibert, Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. A useful discussion on India-EU partnership and the global strategic scenario," Jaishankar tweeted.

The MEA said in a statement that this will be Ursula von der Leyen's first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries. The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25.

"India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties," the MEA statement read.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

