STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mariupol plant survivors long to see sun as Russia eyes east

The authorites estimated on Friday that about 1,000 civilians remain trapped at Azovstal together with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

A building damaged during fighting is seen in Mariupol. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUIV: Women and children sheltering inside a steel plant in the shattered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said they longed to see the sun, according to a video released on Saturday, as Russian troops pressed their offensive in the eastern Donbas region against fierce resistance.

The Azov Regiment of Ukraine's National Guard, which has members holed up in the Azovstal steel plant along with other soldiers and civilians, released footage of around two dozen women and children, some of whom said they had been in the mill's underground tunnels for two months.

The regiment's deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar told The Associated Press the video was shot on Thursday. The contents could not be independently verified.

Both Ukrainian and Russian authorities have said the Azovstal plant is the last remaining defence stronghold in Mariupol, which has been under siege since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air," one woman in the video said.

"You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness." More than 100,000 people, down from a prewar population of about 430,000, are believed trapped in Mariupol with little food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The authorites estimated on Friday that about 1,000 civilians remain trapped at Azovstal together with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. The footage showed soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps.

One young girl says she and her relatives "haven't seen neither the sky, nor the sun" since they left home on February 27. "We really want to get out of here safely, so that no one gets hurt," the girl pleads.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Mariupol earlier this week and ordered his forces not to storm the steel plant but to seal it off in an apparent bid to starve out the Ukrainians and force them to surrender.

The southern city is of strategic importance to Moscow and has become a symbol of Ukraine's dogged resistance to the invasion.

Over 20,000 civilians have been killed in Mariupol during the nearly two-month siege, Satellite images released this week showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thouands of civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Mariupol
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp