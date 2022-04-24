STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine says it hit Russian command post in Kherson

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that 50 senior Russian officers were in the command centre when it came under attack.

Published: 24th April 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A Ukrainian soldier sits on tyres next to a building destroyed by Russian bombing in Chernihiv. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency posted a statement saying the command post was hit on Friday and two generals were killed and one was critically wounded.

He said their fate was unknown. The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.

