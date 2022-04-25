STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7 Indian sailors held captive in Yemen rescued, to return soon

The Indians were among 14 foreigners released from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday.

Published: 25th April 2022 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger airplane flies over a smoldering fire at a Saudi Aramco oil depot after a Yemen Houthi rebel attack, ahead of a Formula One race as the sun rises in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven Indian sailors, who were held captive by Houthis in Yemen since January 2, have been released and will soon be back home.

Oman helped in the release of these sailors who were taken hostage after rebels seized a UAE flagged merchant vessel Rwabee.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, thanked Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, for helping them with their release from Sanaa.

The Indians were among 14 foreigners released from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday.

The Indian sailors are in Muscat at present and will be sent back to India shortly.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had been exerting all efforts for the release of the Indian crew members over the past months and that it had been in touch with various parties to ensure the safety and well-being of the sailors.

"The issue was also taken up by the Indian delegation at the UN Security Council. The government of India would like to thank all concerned parties for the release of the Indian sailors and in particular the Government of Oman," MEA said.


 

