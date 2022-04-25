STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French President Emmanuel Macron reelected: What's happening next?

Emmanuel Macron will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine top of the agenda.

Published: 25th April 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: After winning another five years in the French presidential palace, Emmanuel Macron intends to go back to work straightaway on domestic and foreign policy — but he will soon face crucial parliamentary elections where he may struggle to keep his majority.

Here's a look at what comes next for Macron and his leadership of France.

INAUGURATION CEREMONY

The Constitutional Council is to publish the presidential election's official results on Wednesday.

On the same day, Macron will hold a Cabinet meeting.

Macron will then need to set a date for the inauguration ceremony, which must be held by May 13, at the Elysee Palace.

He will receive the National Guards' honors and make a speech.

Usually, 21 cannon shots are fired to mark the inauguration, though Presidents Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac both skipped that tradition for their reelections in 1988 and 2002.

Macron is the only other leader of modern France to win a second term at the ballot box.

MACRON'S FIRST MOVES

Like five years ago, Macron plans to quickly head to Berlin, in line with the tradition providing that the newly elected president makes his first trip abroad to neighboring Germany to celebrate the countries' friendship after multiple wars.

He will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine top of the agenda.

At some point, he may also travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a trip he said he would only do on condition that it would have "a useful impact".

Macron spoke to Zelenskyy and Scholz within hours of his victory.

On May 9, Macron is expected to make a speech on Europe in Strasbourg, home to the EU parliament.

At home, he said one of his priorities will be to pass by summer a special law to support purchasing power amid the surge in food and energy prices fed by the conflict in Ukraine.

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to submit his government's resignation in the coming days.

Macron will then appoint a new caretaker government, but ministers will only be in place for a few weeks.

Nationwide parliamentary elections, scheduled in two rounds on June 12 and 19, will decide who controls a majority of the 577 seats at the National Assembly.

If Macron's party wins, he will name a new government accordingly and will be able to pass laws.

If another party gets a majority of seats, he will be forced to appoint a prime minister belonging to that new majority.

In such a situation, called “cohabitation” in France, the government would implement policies that diverge from Macron's project.

The French president would have sway, however, over the country's foreign policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp