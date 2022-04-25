Important for India and EU to engage in geo-political avenues: President Kovind

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that it is important for India and European Union (EU) to engage in strategic and geo-political avenues such as in the Indo-Pacific, apart from deepening economic relations.

In areas such as climate action, clean energy, sustainable growth, digital transformation and research & innovation, the EU will remain an important partner for achieving India's high ambition in these areas, Kovind said during his meeting with Ursula Von der Leyen, the President of European Commission.

Welcoming the European Commission President to India, the president said that India and the European Union are the two most vibrant democracies, two of the largest open market economies and pluralistic societies.

Ursula Von der Leyen has called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Kovind said that India and European Union share a common perspective on many regional and global issues, including a shared commitment to promoting an international rule based order based on reformed and effective multilateralism.

The strategic partnership that India and EU share is one of the most important relationships for the upcoming decade and strengthening this relationship is a priority for India as it is for the EU, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Speaking about trade and investment between India and the EU, the president stated that the EU is India's largest trading partner in goods and also one of the most important sources of Foreign Direct Investment.

He said that an India-EU Free Trade Agreement would unlock the full potential of India-EU economic relations.

Kovind stressed that as free-market economies, and world's largest democracies, it is important for like-minded countries like India and the EU to deepen its economic engagement.

The president said that apart from deepening our economic relations, it is important for India and the EU to engage in strategic and geo-political avenues such as in the Indo-Pacific.

"We look forward to the EU and its member states joining the pillars of the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative. India believes that a more ‘Strategic EU' in the Indo-Pacific region would contribute to the region's stability," Kovind said.

In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said that President of the European Commission @vonderleyen called on Kovind.

"Both leaders discussed broadening of India-EU partnership in political and strategic areas as well as trade, economy, climate, sustainability & digital connectivity," it tweeted.