Google asks app developers to explain purpose of collecting user data 

The company said in its latest blog post that users will start seeing the data safety section in the Google Play app store from April 27 onwards.

NEW DELHI: Internet major Google on Tuesday asked app developers to explain the purpose of collecting users' data and also clarify whether the data is shared with any third party or not.

The company said in its latest blog post that users will start seeing the data safety section in the Google Play app store from April 27 onwards, and developers are required to complete the section for their apps by July 20.

Google said that based on feedback from users and app developers, it has learnt that displaying the data an app collects, without additional context, is not enough.

It said that users want to know for what purpose their data is being collected and whether the developer is sharing users' data with third parties.

"In addition, users want to understand how app developers are securing user data after an app is downloaded. That's why we designed the data safety section to allow developers to clearly mark what data is being collected and for what purpose it's being used. Users can also see whether the app needs this data to function or if this data collection is optional," the blog post said.

According to the blog post, apps should help users explore the world, connect with loved ones, do work, learn something new and more without compromising user safety.

"The new data safety section, in addition to Google Play's existing safety features, gives people the visibility and control they need to enjoy their apps," the post said.

