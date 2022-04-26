Nawaz Sharif's sons deny travelling with Pakistan PM Shehbaz to Saudi Arabia, term news report 'fake'

By PTI

LONDON: The sons of Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif have denied that they will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his maiden official visit to Saudi Arabia at state expense, describing the report in the media as "completely fake".

The Prime Minister is leaving for Saudi Arabia on Thursday where he is scheduled to hold talks with the country's leadership.

On the sidelines of his visit, Shehbaz will also perform Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year in contrast to the Hajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Shehbaz, 70, was sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd prime minister on April 11 after his predecessor Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

Some TV channels have run reports claiming that Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif, will also be part of a big entourage, including 16 Sharif family members, who will travel with the prime minister to Saudi Arabia on state expenses.

Responding to the news reports, Hassan said: "The news run about my Saudi visit is completely fake and run with malicious intentions.

"I never had any plan to go to Saudi Arabia. I didn't apply for a visa and I am very much in London. I am in London with my father and I have no plans of visiting Saudi Arabia anytime soon," he was quoted as saying by the Geo News.

Hussain said he arrived in Saudi Arabia at his own expense and alone on Sunday.

"I came to Jeddah at my own expense and am staying at my own house which is an hour away from Haram. Madinah is only 3.5 hours away from my house. We have our own cars. I have no idea who added me to the list and for whatever purpose. I have never used state expenses for anything. We have been living and working in Saudi Arabia for over two decades and it's a well-known fact," he said.

Shehbaz's son-in-law Imran Ali, who lives in London, said he was shocked to see his name on the list.

"I am surprised that my name was added to the list. I am not part of any official delegation and I have no immediate travel plans for any place. Someone has published fake news about me," he said.

The members of the Sharif family responded after a list with names of people who will apparently be part of the delegation visiting Saudi Arabia was shared online.

The delegation, according to sources, will include Prime Minister Shehbaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, BAP leader Khalid Magsi and among many others, the report said.

The same list claimed that from London to Jeddah, Hussain and his wife will be part of the delegation.

A private TV channel claimed that Hassan will also be travelling.

Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman earlier sent congratulatory messages to Shehbaz on becoming Pakistan's new prime minister and wished him success.

Following General Pervez Musharraf's coup in 1999 toppling the Nawaz Sharif government, Shehbaz along with the family spent eight years in exile in Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan in 2007.

Last week, Shehbaz met with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al Malki and "vowed to explore new avenues of bilateral relations between the two countries."