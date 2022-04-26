STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia looks to balance ties with other nations, wants diplomatic resolution to Ukraine conflict

Russia has been at the centre stage of all political discussions globally since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. However, Russia is wanting a diplomatic resolution too.

Published: 26th April 2022 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov sit for a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the new world order Russia is seeking for a balance with as many countries as it can.

"There is a new world order now and our world is interdependent. So countries have to preserve their relations with Russia," Andrey Bystritskiy, from Russia’s Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based thinktank, told The New Indian Express.

"As India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, pointed out, diplomacy and dialogue are the only way forward and we are completely in agreement with that view," Bystritskiy said, adding that nobody likes violence and the end to all conflicts will be through diplomacy.

NATO is a military organisation and would not arrive at a peaceful resolution, he said.

"We are hoping that the ruble is accepted in more countries to reduce the dependence on dollar for trade. I think in India rupee-ruble trade is happening in the oil and gas segment," he added.

Russia is also trying to reach out to different countries across the globe. There have been reports on the heads of state of Russia and Pakistan too having exchanged letters with the hope of bilateral trade.

"I am not sure whether the letters were exchanged, however, I would like to add that Russia is looking for balanced diversification of relations with all countries and also build stable and reliable ties with all its neighbours," Bystritskiy said, adding that India and Russia have a long history together and they will further develop and preserve their relations with each other.

