STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia says Ukrainian authorities at Kyiv foiled evacuation from Mariupol

"The Kyiv authorities have again cynically undermined this humanitarian operation," Russia said in a statement, accusing the Ukrainian government of "indifference" towards its citizens.

Published: 26th April 2022 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday accused Kyiv of preventing civilians trapped with Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks from leaving the besieged industrial centre despite a ceasefire announcement.

The defence ministry had said it would allow a civilian evacuation from Mariupol's sprawling steel plant, which has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the southeastern port city.

But the Russian army on Monday evening said no one used the proposed humanitarian corridor.

"The Kyiv authorities have again cynically undermined this humanitarian operation," it said in a statement, accusing the Ukrainian government of "indifference" towards its citizens.

Russian troops "from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the defence ministry had said.

It said the civilians -- women, children and the Azovstal staff -- would be taken "in any direction they have chosen". 

It added that the Ukrainian side should show "readiness" to start the humanitarian evacuations "by raising white flags".

According to the ministry, this information would be communicated to those inside Azovstal "via radio channels" every 30 minutes.

Russia last week said it had gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city, except for the huge Azovstal industrial area.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia Kyiv Mariupol Ukraine evacuation
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp