Kyiv says Russia hitting transport routes for Western arms into Ukraine

"Russia is destroying Ukrainian transport infrastructure -- bridges and railways -- to slow down weapon supplies to the frontlines from our allies," an interior Ukraine ministry adviser said.

Published: 27th April 2022 01:02 AM

A Russian military convoy moves on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo |AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Tuesday that Russia was targeting transport infrastructure that Kyiv relies on to receive weapons from Western allies, after officials reported strikes on a link to Romania.

"Russia is destroying Ukrainian transport infrastructure -- bridges and railways -- to slow down weapon supplies to the frontlines from our allies," Anton Gerashchenko, an interior ministry adviser, said in a statement on social media.

"We need modern air defence systems immediately," he added.

Ukraine Railways chief Alexander Kamyshin earlier said Russian forces had damaged a railway bridge across the Dniester estuary in the Odessa region and accused Russian forces of "systematically" attacking railway infrastructure. 

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said later the Russian attack had caused "serious" damage to the railway bridge and that it would "require considerable effort and time" to repair the damage.

The route connects neighbouring Romania to the port city of Odessa in southern Ukraine.

At least five people were killed Monday in Russian strikes on railway facilities in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, an attack on important railway structure both within the country and for connections across the border.

Several stations had previously been targeted, such as that of Kramatorsk in the east, where a bombardment in early April killed at least 50 people.

