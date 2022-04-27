STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi's trial in the capital Naypyitaw was closed to the public, and her lawyers were barred from speaking to media.

Published: 27th April 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison on Wednesday.

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague.

The maximum punishment for the offense is 15 years in prison and a fine. Her supporters and independent legal experts have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to remove the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics.

She had already been sentenced to six years imprisonment in other cases. News of the verdict came from a legal official who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to release information.

Suu Kyi's trial in the capital Naypyitaw was closed to the public, and her lawyers were barred from speaking to media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Corruption
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp