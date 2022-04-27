STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to go on three-nation Europe trip in first international visit of 2022  

Published: 27th April 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2nd to 4th. This will be the PM’s first international visit in 2022.

His first stop will be Berlin, where he will hold bilateral talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

"The biennial IGC is a dialogue format that also sees participation of several ministers from both sides. This will be the Prime Minister’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz and also the first such government-to-government consultations of the new German government, which assumed office in December 2021," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz would also jointly address a business event. Besides, PM Modi is expected to interact with the Indian community in Germany.

The PM’s next stop will be Copenhagen which he is visiting on the invitation of the PM of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. PM Modi is also taking part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, hosted by Denmark.

Other Nordic leaders attending the summit include Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas GahrStøre of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland. The summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The 1st India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm.

PM Modi will also get to meet Queen Margrethe II.

During the last day of his trip, PM Modi will meet newly re-elected President of France, Emmanuel Macron. India and France are celebrating 75 years of their diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will initiate a more aggressive agenda for the strategic partnership between India and France.

