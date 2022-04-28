Four Sri Lankan policemen arrested over the death of a protester in police firing

By PTI

COLOMBO: Four Sri Lankan policemen were arrested on Thursday for their alleged role in the death of a protester who died in the police firing at an anti-government protest against the fuel price hike in the southwestern region of Rambukkana last week.

The arrest comes a day after Magistrate Vasana Navaratne in the southwestern town of Kegalle on Wednesday ordered the arrest of the police hierarchy who had ordered the firing on April 19.

A 41-year-old father of two was killed and 13 others were injured on April 19 when police opened fire on residents of Rambukkana - some 90 kilometers northeast of Colombo, who were protesting against the economic crisis in the island nation.

It was the first death during the ongoing protests over the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history.

Fifteen police personnel also sustained injuries.

Four policemen have been arrested by its Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the police said on Thursday.

"Superintendent of Police KB Keerthiratna was arrested by the CID this evening in accordance with a court order. In addition, another team was deployed to arrest the members of the firing team and three constables have been arrested," police spokesman Ajith Rohana told reporters.

On April 19, angry residents had lined up for refuelling at a local fuel station and were protesting over the non-availability of fuel.

When the fuel did arrive many hours later, the protesters were accused of blocking the main railway line and attempting to set afire a bowser that carried fuel. The police had then used tear gas and opened fire at the protesters.

Following the shooting, a curfew was imposed in the area for several days with troops being deployed to maintain peace leading to the victim's funeral.

Wednesday's order from the magistrate came after the deceased's post-mortem report was submitted in the court which said the victim had died of gunshot injuries.

Mass anti-government protests demanding the resignation of the entire Rajapaksa family have been going on for more than two weeks.

Debt-ridden Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.