German lawmakers back heavy weapons for Kyiv

Germany had initially refused to send any offensive weapons to Ukraine and later balked at sending heavy equipment such as armoured vehicles.

Published: 28th April 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German lawmakers have voted in favour of sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, a symbolic decision that reflects the government’s change of course on the issue.

Under pressure domestically and from allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government agreed recently to let Ukraine purchase German armaments and support weapons swaps with allies who in turn are sending heavy gear to Ukraine.

Germany has already sent about 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 bazookas, and millions of rounds of ammunition, hand grenades and mines to Ukraine, the dpa news agency reported. It now plans to give armoured vehicles to Slovenia to replace Soviet-era tanks the country is sending to Ukraine, send mortars directly to Ukraine and let Kyiv purchase mothballed self-propelled armoured anti-aircraft guns from Germany.

German companies have also asked to send 88 Leopard tanks, 100 Marder armoured vehicles and 100 howitzers to Ukraine, permission for which has yet to be granted.

Thursday’s non-binding motion — with 586 lawmakers in favour, 100 against and seven abstentions — received support from governing parties and the main opposition Union bloc of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel.

