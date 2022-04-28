STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore: Two Indian origin men get jail for lying on vaccination status

The trio later went to Sentosa, an island resort, for drinks and decided to go to Bikini Bar, as their first choice, Coastes bar, was crowded.

Published: 28th April 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A court here sent two Indian origin men to five-day jail in a case involving lying about the covid vaccination status to enter a bar.

Utheyakumar Nallathamby, 65, had impersonated as Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh, 37, to enter the bar. Singh told the court that his girlfriend and he had met Nallathamby on September 9 last year, The Straits Times reported.

The trio later went to Sentosa, an island resort, for drinks and decided to go to Bikini Bar, as their first choice, Coastes bar, was crowded.

But an assistant manager of Bikini Bar there did not allow Nallathamby enter as he was unvaccinated.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shen Wanqin said after leaving Bikini Bar, Singh suggested that Nallathamby enter the bar using Singh's TraceTogether application and vaccination status.

He further suggested that Nallathamby falsely represent himself as Singh. Nallathamby agreed to the Singh's suggestions and took the man's mobile phone.

He then went to Coastes bar with the woman while Singh waited outside. Nallathamby was consuming drinks there when the assistant manager of Bikini Bar spotted the retiree and recalled that she had not allowed him to enter her workplace as he was unvaccinated.

She told her counterpart at Coastes and its operations manager then conducted a check on the phone in Nallathamby possession.

The man then found out that the device belonged to Singh and reported the matter to a duty manager of Sentosa Development Corporation or cheating by personation, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Covid vaccination Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp