Explosions in Kyiv after UN chief meeting

At least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, according to rescue officials. 

Published: 29th April 2022 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, gestures to the media during his visit to Borodyanka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV:  Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday evening.

At least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, according to rescue officials. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Shevchenkivskyi district in the northwestern part of the city was hit twice, causing fires in at least two high-rise buildings.

The explosions, which sent plumes of black smoke into the air, came just shortly after the two leaders held a press conference in which Guterres condemned the atrocities committed in towns like Bucha, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia retreated. Authorities said the U.N. chief and his team were safe.

Appearing to be one of boldest attacks on Kyiv since Russian forces retreated from around the capital weeks ago, the explosions came as residents have been increasingly returning to the city. Cafes and other businesses have reopened, and a growing number of people have been out and enjoying the spring weather.

