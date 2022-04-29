STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan making progress on Fukushima water release plan: IAEA

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the plant in February and met with officials.

Published: 29th April 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Friday that Japan is making “significant progress” on its plans to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant next year.

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the plant in February and met with officials from the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

“Japan has made significant progress in its preparations, and the task force is satisfied that TEPCO and METI have identified the appropriate next steps for the water discharge scheduled for 2023,” IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Japan has sought the IAEA’s assistance to ensure the release meets international safety standards and to reassure neighboring countries that have sharply criticized the plan. Grossi said the agency’s experts would continue working so the team “can provide its conclusions before the discharge.”

The water is being stored in about 1,000 tanks at the damaged plant which must be removed so that facilities can be built for its decommissioning. The tanks are expected to reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons later this year.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing the meltdown of three reactors and the release of large amounts of radiation. Water used since the accident to cool the damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has leaked extensively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fukushima nuclear plant International Atomic Energy Agency Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp