Policeman killed, five others injured in two separate blasts in Pakistan's KPK

A police constable was killed and another was injured when an improvised explosive device detonated close to the main gate of Nisatta police station.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:39 PM

Blast, Explosion

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A policeman has been killed and five others injured in two separate blasts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Saturday.

A police constable was killed and another was injured when an improvised explosive device detonated close to the main gate of Nisatta police station in Charsadda district on Friday night, district police officer Suhail Khalid said.

The injured policeman was shifted to the district headquarters hospital. His condition is said to be stable now, Khalid said.

The officer said a heavy contingent had been rushed to the site of the blast, and an investigation was launched into the matter.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another attack, four persons were injured when a roadside explosive went off in Bajaur tribal district of the province on Friday.

The police said the injured were immediately shifted to district headquarters hospital, where the condition of two of the injured was critical.

The critically injured persons were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the explosion, which is yet to be claimed by any militant group.

The explosions come two days after Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Bashir Ahmad was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in his native tehsil of Mamond in Bajaur district on Tuesday evening.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been mired by home grown insurgency, with the Taliban Pakistan carrying out attacks against the country's establishment demanding autonomy in the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.

The militant group has been targetting Chinese nationals in the country, opposing the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

