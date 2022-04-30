STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default 

The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russia's finance ministry said it tried to make a USD 649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed US bank.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Russia Flag and US Flag

Russia Flag (L) and US Flag. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Russia has staved off a default on its debt by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country, US Treasury officials said.

The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russia's finance ministry said it tried to make a USD 649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed US bank, previously reported as JPMorgan Chase.

At that time, tightened sanctions imposed for Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented the payment from being accepted, so Moscow attempted to make the debt payment in rubles.

The Kremlin, which repeatedly said it was financially able and willing to continue to pay on its debts, had argued that extraordinary events gave them the legal footing to pay in rubles, instead of dollars or euros.

Investors and rating agencies, however, disagreed and did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired next week, leading to speculation that Moscow was heading toward an historic default on its debt.

Russia has not defaulted on its foreign debts since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the collapse of the Russian Empire led to the creation of the Soviet Union.

The governing body over credit default swamps, insurance contracts designed to protect against default, had ruled already that Russia was in default.

Treasury officials, who declined to be named because they weren't authorised to speak on the record, said Russia tapped into its foreign currency reserves currently sitting outside the country to make Friday's payment.

Since the US sanctioned Russia's Central Bank early in the conflict, Russia had only the ability to either use fresh revenues coming from activities like oil and gas sales, or existing foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country.

The US has been attempting to force Russia to use its foreign currency reserves, or any revenue from oil and gas sales, in order to deplete the country's financial resources.

The Russian Finance Ministry said it made the payments at a London branch of Citigroup. A spokeswoman for Citi declined to comment whether the bank had processed that transaction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine US
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp