Home World

Moscow accuses US of 'destabilisation' over reported Pelosi visit to Taiwan 

Faced with sanctions and international isolation over its military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China and expressed solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan.

Published: 02nd August 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Washington of destabilising the world after the potential visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked rage in Moscow's ally Beijing.

"Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world. Not a single resolved conflict in recent decades, but many provoked ones," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

Faced with unprecedented sanctions and international isolation over its military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China and expressed solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan its territory and has indicated through repeated warnings that it would view a visit by Pelosi as a major provocation.

American officials often make discreet visits to Taiwan to show support, but Pelosi -- who is currently on a tour of several Asian countries -- would be a higher-profile visitor than any in recent history.

Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being seized by China.

Russia's assault on Ukraine has heightened fears that Beijing might similarly follow through on threats to annex its much smaller and outgunned neighbour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pelosi Taiwan Visit Nancy Pelosi China-Russia relations
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp