Zawahiri's presence in Kabul a 'clear violation' of accords by Taliban: US

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's presence in Kabul was a "clear violation" of the 2020 agreement the Taliban signed with Washington in which they promised not to allow Afghanistan to become a haven for international jihad, a US official said Monday.

"We expect them to abide by the terms of the Doha agreement. And the presence of Zawahiri in downtown Kabul was a clear violation of that," the senior administration official said, as President Joe Biden announced that Zawahiri had been killed by a drone strike in the Afghan capital on Saturday.

"Going forward with the Taliban we'll continue to hold them accountable."

WASHINGTON: Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's presence in Kabul was a "clear violation" of the 2020 agreement the Taliban signed with Washington in which they promised not to allow Afghanistan to become a haven for international jihad, a US official said Monday. "We expect them to abide by the terms of the Doha agreement. And the presence of Zawahiri in downtown Kabul was a clear violation of that," the senior administration official said, as President Joe Biden announced that Zawahiri had been killed by a drone strike in the Afghan capital on Saturday. "Going forward with the Taliban we'll continue to hold them accountable."