Home World

German Chancellor accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery

Germany has been working to wean itself off Russian energy imports since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Published: 03rd August 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

The Nord Stream 1 Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MULLHEIM: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

As the continent's biggest economy scrambled for energy sources to fill the gap left by Russia's throttling of supplies, Scholz also opened the door to keeping Germany's remaining nuclear plants running.

Standing next to the turbine, currently stuck with maker Siemens Energy in Germany, Scholz said the unit was "available and working".

"There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen," the chancellor said.

The turbine had received "all the approvals" it needed for export from Germany to Russia, he said.

Pipeline operators only needed to say that "they want to have the turbine and provide the necessary customs information for transport to Russia", Scholz said, adding that the transfer was "really easy".

Russian energy giant Gazprom has blamed the delayed return of the unit from Canada, where it was being serviced, for the initial reduction in deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in June.

Officials in Berlin worked with their counterparts in Canada to expedite the return of the turbine but the unit has yet to reach its final destination.

Deliveries via the undersea energy link were reduced to around 20 percent of capacity in late July, after Gazprom halted the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the "technical condition of the engine".

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has branded the decision to limit supplies as a "political" response over the West's support for Ukraine.

Scholz said Moscow's move to limit supplies sent a "difficult message" to the world by creating doubt over Russia's commitment to its agreements.

Nuclear debate 

Germany has been working to wean itself off Russian energy imports since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

But the reduction of gas supplies has left Europe's largest economy facing potential shortages over the winter, leading to calls for Germany's nuclear power plants to be kept online beyond the end of the year.

Scholz said Wednesday that it "can make sense" to keep Germany's remaining three nuclear plants running, despite the long-planned stop.

"As far as the energy supply in Germany is concerned, the three last nuclear plants are relevant exclusively for electricity production, and only for a small part of it," Scholz said.

The plants, scattered across the country, account for six percent of Germany's electricity supply.

The government has said it will await the outcome of a new "stress test" of the national electric grid before determining whether to stick with the phaseout.

Extending the lifetime of the plants has set off a heated debate in Germany, where nuclear energy has long been controversial.

The question has split the governing coalition, with Scholz's Social democrats and the greens hitherto sceptical, and the FDP favouring an extension.

Germany has already moved to restart mothballed coal power plants to guard against an energy shortfall.

The first of these was already "supplying electricity to the network", Scholz said Wednesday, adding that Germany had to prepare for a "difficult time".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olaf Scholz Nord Stream 1 Russian gas
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp