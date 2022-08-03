Home World

Hearing Canada Indigenous schools abuse horror like being 'slapped': Pope Francis

Many Indigenous children were abused at the Catholic-run schools, thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect in what Francis said after his Canada trip was 'genocide'.

Published: 03rd August 2022 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis touches a baby as he arrives for mass in Edmonton during his papal visit across Canada. (Photo | AP)

Participants paraded a long red banner through the grounds bearing the names of more than 4,000 children who died at or never came home from residential schools; Francis later kissed it. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

VATICAN: Pope Francis on Wednesday likened hearing first-hand tales of abuse at Catholic-run schools from Indigenous victims in Canada to being slapped.

Many children were physically and sexually abused at the schools, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect in what Francis said after his Canada trip was "genocide".

The pontiff returned Saturday from a six-day visit where he met representatives of the First Nations, Metis and Inuit people to apologise for what he called the "evil" committed at Catholic-run residential schools.

VIEW PHOTOS | Pope in Canada apologises for school abuse, prays for healing

"I assure you that in these meetings, particularly the last one, I had to feel -- like slaps -- those people's pain," Francis said during the weekly general audience at the Vatican.

The 85-year old said hearing from "elderly people who lost children, who don't know where they are" was "a painful moment".

READ | Canadian indigenous school abuse: From unmarked graves to Pope's apology a timeline of events thus far

He wrapped up his Canadian journey Friday in the capital of the vast northern territory of Nunavut, Iqaluit, where he once again asked forgiveness for abuse at the 139 residential schools run by the church.

About 150,000 Indigenous children were sent there from the late 1800s to the 1990s.

ALSO READ | Haunting Canada boarding school shot wins World Press Photo

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canadian indigenous school abuse Pope Francis Canada boarding school abuse Native American
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp