Home World

Over 30 Afghan Sikhs fleeing from Taliban set to arrive in India today

A non-scheduled commercial flight from Kabul, operated by Kam Air is set to arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Published: 03rd August 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: At least 30 Afghan Sikhs including children and infants, fleeing from the Taliban are scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday as religious persecution escalates in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

A non-scheduled commercial flight from Kabul, operated by Kam Air is set to arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. After their arrival, the entire group will leave for Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev in Tilak Nagar of the national capital, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said.

Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been repeated targets of violence in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. SGPC in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Government of India are evacuating distressed Afghan minorities - Hindus and Sikhs.

On July 14, a total of 21 Afghan Sikhs, including an infant, were evacuated from Kabul to New Delhi on Kam Air, the largest private Afghan airline. Over the past month, 32 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

There were about 700 Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan in 2020, but a large number of them left the country following the Taliban's takeover on August 15, 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that 110 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs are still remaining in Afghanistan and there are 61 e-visa applications pending with the Government of India for issuance.SGPC provides humanitarian assistance to Afghan minorities by paying for their airfare.

SGPC will also provide aid to legitimate persons seeking rehabilitation in India. They are likely to be rehabilitated by World Punjabi Organisation, Sobti Foundation and other social organisations.

There were a spate of attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan recently. On June 18 this year, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul which claimed the lives of about 50 people. In October, last year 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.

In March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghan Sikh Taliban Kam Air Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp