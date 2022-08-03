Pelosi concludes historic visit to Taiwan; China gnashes teeth

By Online Desk

TAIPEI: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded a historic visit to Taiwan Wednesday even as the trip drew the ire of China leading to heightened tensions in the region.

Speaking at an event alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi said: “Now, more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that’s the message we bring in today.”

"We are proud of our enduring friendship," said Pelosi.

Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit Taiwan, said her delegation had come to make it "unequivocally clear" that the US would not "abandon" the island, BBC reported.

Pelosi's praise of the island's commitment to democracy was a significant show of support for Taipei, coming just hours after China threatened to retaliate to her presence with a series of military exercises the Taiwanese Defense Ministry likened to a "maritime and aerial blockade", the CNN reported.

ALSO READ | China hits Taiwan with fresh trade curbs as Pelosi visits

Beijing had repeatedly warned of dire consequences should the trip go ahead -- even going as far as to warn US President Joe Biden that those who played with fire would "perish" by it.

But the warnings from Beijing -- and even a suggestion by Biden himself that the US military thought the trip was "not a good idea" -- did not dissuade Pelosi, 82, from flying into the island alongside a Congressional delegation on Tuesday evening and meeting its leading officials.

Pelosi and five other members of Congress were headed to South Korea, the next stop on an Asia tour that also includes Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAIPEI: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded a historic visit to Taiwan Wednesday even as the trip drew the ire of China leading to heightened tensions in the region. Speaking at an event alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi said: “Now, more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that’s the message we bring in today.” "We are proud of our enduring friendship," said Pelosi. Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit Taiwan, said her delegation had come to make it "unequivocally clear" that the US would not "abandon" the island, BBC reported. Pelosi's praise of the island's commitment to democracy was a significant show of support for Taipei, coming just hours after China threatened to retaliate to her presence with a series of military exercises the Taiwanese Defense Ministry likened to a "maritime and aerial blockade", the CNN reported. ALSO READ | China hits Taiwan with fresh trade curbs as Pelosi visits Beijing had repeatedly warned of dire consequences should the trip go ahead -- even going as far as to warn US President Joe Biden that those who played with fire would "perish" by it. But the warnings from Beijing -- and even a suggestion by Biden himself that the US military thought the trip was "not a good idea" -- did not dissuade Pelosi, 82, from flying into the island alongside a Congressional delegation on Tuesday evening and meeting its leading officials. Pelosi and five other members of Congress were headed to South Korea, the next stop on an Asia tour that also includes Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. (With inputs from agencies)