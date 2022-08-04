Home World

China fired 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills: Taiwan defence ministry

Taiwan's military did not confirm the precise location of where the missiles landed or whether they flew over the island.

Smoke trails from projectiles launched by the Chinese military are seen as tourists look on from Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan. (Photo |AFP)

By AFP

TAIPEI: Chinese forces fired "multiple" ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during Thursday's military drills, Taipei's defence ministry said, condemning what it described as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".

"The Ministry of National Defence stated that the Chinese Communist Party fired multiple Dongfeng series ballistic missiles into the surrounding waters of northeastern and southwestern Taiwan from approximately 13:56 this afternoon," the defence ministry said in a brief statement.

China's People's Liberation Army also confirmed missiles had been fired.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesman of the Eastern Theater Command, said Chinese forces had launched "a multi-regional and multi-model conventional missile firepower assault on predetermined waters off the eastern part of Taiwan Island".

"All the missiles hit the target accurately, testing the strike precision and area denial capabilities," Colonel Shi added.

