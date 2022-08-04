Home World

In South Korea, Nancy Pelosi set to visit heavily fortified border with nuclear-armed North

Pelosi, who arrived in Seoul late Wednesday, will visit the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone where North and South Korean forces stand face-to-face, the South Korean official said.

Published: 04th August 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Photo | AP)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: After her high-profile trip to Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in South Korea Thursday and her agenda included a visit to the border with the nuclear-armed North, an official told AFP.

Pelosi, who arrived in Seoul late Wednesday, will visit the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where North and South Korean forces stand face-to-face, the South Korean official said.

She would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom since then-president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there in 2019.

Pelosi defied repeated Chinese warnings to visit Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory and had said it would consider her trip a major provocation.

It has since announced massive military drills around the island. China is North Korea's key ally and trade partner.

Pyongyang on Wednesday echoed Beijing's criticism of the Pelosi visit to Taiwan, describing it as "impudent interference" in China's internal affairs and blaming Washington for raising regional tensions.

ALSO READ | China starts major military drills around Taiwan after Pelosi's visit; US, ASEAN warn Beijing

South Korea is the fourth stop in Pelosi's Asia tour, following Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. In the capital Seoul, she met National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-Pyo and other senior members of parliament to discuss topics including regional security and economic cooperation.

Pelosi is also scheduled to speak on the phone with President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is on holiday this week, officials said.

Yoon took office in May, vowing to boost ties with the United States, including ramping up joint military drills that always infuriate North Korea. Pelosi is scheduled to fly to Japan later on Thursday for the final leg of her Asia trip.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nancy Pelosi South Korea Taiwan North-Korea DMZ
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp