Home World

'Tuneless' Bangladeshi social media star Hero Alom grilled by police; asked to stop singing 

Hero Alom also said that he was 'mentally tortured' last week by police who told him to stop performing classical songs, that he was too ugly to be a singer and to sign an 'apology' bond.

Published: 04th August 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladeshi singer, Hero Alom. (Photo |AFP)

Bangladeshi singer, Hero Alom. (Photo |AFP)

By AFP

DHAKA: An out-of-tune Bangladeshi singer with a huge internet following was hauled in by police at dawn and told to cease his painful renditions of classical songs, sparking a furore on social media.

"Hero" Alom, as he styles himself, has amassed nearly two million Facebook followers and almost 1.5 million on YouTube with his unique crooning style and arresting raunchy videos.

One of his numbers, "Arabian Song", in which he appears in traditional Arab clothing on a sand dune with camels superimposed in the background, has garnered 17 million views.

But he has also drawn critics' scorn, particularly for versions of classic songs of two beloved national treasures -- Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Bangladesh's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

On Wednesday Alom told AFP that he was "mentally tortured" last week by police who told him to stop performing classical songs, that he was too ugly to be a singer and to sign an "apology" bond.

"The police picked me up at 6 am and kept me there for eight hours. They asked me why I sing Rabindra and Nazrul songs," he said.

Dhaka's chief detective Harun ur Rashid told reporters that Alom had apologised for singing the cherished songs and for wearing police uniforms without permission in his videos.

"We received many complaints against him," Harun said.

"(He) totally changed the (traditional) style (of singing)... He assured us that he won't repeat this," Harun added.

Farook Hossain, the deputy police commissioner of Dhaka, rejected claims by Alom, 37, that he had also been pressed to change his name.

"He is making these comments just to go viral on social media," he told AFP.

Following his ordeal, Alam released a new video depicting himself behind bars in a prison outfit, warbling mournfully that he is about to be hanged.

Alom's treatment triggered outrage on social media, with commentators and activists calling it an attack on individual rights -- even if his singing grates.

"I am not a fan of your songs or your acting. But if there is an attempt to muzzle your voice, I stand up against it," journalist Aditya Arafat posted.

"Don't be broken. You are a hero. No matter what others say, you are a real hero," Sanjida Khatun Rakhi wrote on Alom's Facebook page.

Alom says he has acted in several films and also participated in Bangladesh's parliamentary election in 2018 as an independent candidate -- garnering 638 votes.

He told AFP at his Dhaka studio that he started using the moniker "Hero" after becoming popular in his home district of Bogra, 150 kilometres (95 miles) north of Dhaka.

"I felt like I am a hero. So I took the name Hero Alom. I won't drop this name no matter what," he said.

"At present, it seems you can't even sing with freedom in Bangladesh."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hero Alom Bangladeshi singer Arabian Song
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp