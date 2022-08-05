Home World

China's Taiwan military drills 'a significant escalation', says US Secretary of State Blinken

Blinken said there was 'no justification' for the exercises launched by Beijing in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Published: 05th August 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PHNOM PENH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned China's military drills encircling Taiwan as 'a significant escalation'.

Blinken said there was 'no justification' for the exercises launched by Beijing in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships around Taiwan, declaring multiple no-go danger zones in some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

"These provocative actions are a significant escalation," Blinken said after talks with Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Phnom Penh.

Blinken said this week's stand-off was Beijing's latest attempt to alter the fragile status quo over self-ruled Taiwan, which China's ruling Communist Party regards as part of its territory to be recovered, by force if necessary.

He said he had warned Wang Yi at a recent meeting in Indonesia that Pelosi -- the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years -- would likely make the trip to the island.

"We anticipated that China might take steps like this -- in fact we described this exact scenario," Blinken said.

ALSO READ | China summons European diplomats over statement criticising military drill in Taiwan

"The fact is, the speaker's visit was peaceful. There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response."

He said the United States' position on Taiwan had not changed and it would "not be provoked" by China's actions.

Beijing has insisted its war games are a "necessary" response to Pelosi's visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken China-Taiwan Nancy Pelosi China military drills
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp