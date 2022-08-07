Home World

China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to close

To show how close China's forces have been getting to Taiwan's shores, Beijing's military released a video of an air force pilot filming the island's coastline and mountains from his cockpit.

Published: 07th August 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Air force and naval aviation corps of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) fly planes at an unspecified location in China. (Photo | AP)

Air force and naval aviation corps of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) fly planes at an unspecified location in China. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing has raged at the trip by Pelosi -- the second in the line of succession to the US presidency -- ripping up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, most notably on climate change and defence.

It has also deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles around Taiwan in what analysts have described as practice for a blockade and ultimate invasion of the island.

Those exercises are set to end Sunday, though Beijing has announced fresh drills in the Yellow Sea -- located between China and the Korean peninsula -- to take place until August 15.

Sunday saw Beijing conduct "practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.

The drills were focused "on testing the joint firepower on the ground and long-range air strike capabilities", it added.

Taipei's defence ministry also confirmed that China had dispatched "planes, vessels and drones" around the Taiwan Strait, "simulating attacks on Taiwan's main island and on ships in our waters".

Beijing also sent drones over Taiwan's outlying islands, it added.

In response, the democratic island said it mobilised a "joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system to closely monitor the enemy situation" as well as sending planes and vessels.

'A dangerous opponent'

To show how close China's forces have been getting to Taiwan's shores, Beijing's military released a video of an air force pilot filming the island's coastline and mountains from his cockpit.

And the Eastern Command of the Chinese army shared a photo it said was taken of a warship patrolling seas near Taiwan with the island's shoreline visible in the background.

The drills have also seen Beijing fire ballistic missiles over Taiwan's capital, according to Chinese state media.

Taipei has remained defiant throughout China's sabre-rattling, insisting it will not be cowed by its "evil neighbour".

Taiwan's foreign ministry urged Beijing on Saturday to "immediately stop raising tensions and taking provocative actions to intimidate the Taiwanese people".

But experts have warned the drills to reveal an increasingly emboldened Chinese military capable of carrying out a gruelling blockade of the self-ruled island as well as obstructing US forces from coming to its aid.

"In some areas, the PLA might even surpass US capabilities," Grant Newsham, a researcher at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies and former US Navy officer, told AFP, referring to China's military by its official name.

"If the battle is confined to the area right around Taiwan, today's Chinese navy is a dangerous opponent -- and if the Americans and Japanese do not intervene for some reason, things would be difficult for Taiwan."

 'Punishing the world'

The scale and intensity of China's drills -- as well as Beijing's withdrawal from key talks on climate and defence -- have triggered outrage in the United States and other democracies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting with his Philippine counterpart on Saturday, said Washington was "determined to act responsibly" to avoid a major global crisis.

China should not hold talks on issues of global concern such as climate change "hostage", Blinken said, as it "doesn't punish the United States, it punishes the world".

The United Nations has also urged the two superpowers to continue to work together -- for the world's sake.

"For the secretary-general, there is no way to solve the most pressing problems of all the world without an effective dialogue and cooperation between the two countries," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taiwan Chinese military drills Nancy Pelosi Beijing
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp