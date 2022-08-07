Home World

German diplomat in Brazil arrested, accused of killing husband

Local media reports said Hahn, who had been married to Biot for 20 years, tried to clean up the scene of death and told officers that his husband had been drinking a lot and taking sleeping pills.

Published: 07th August 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian police said they arrested a German diplomat Saturday for allegedly killing his Belgian husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, then attempting to cover up the crime.

Uwe Herbert Hahn, a consul at Germany's consulate in Rio de Janeiro, told authorities his husband, Belgian national Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, had taken ill Friday night, collapsing and fatally hitting his head, police said.

However, analysis of the body and the couple's apartment in the upscale beach neighbourhood of Ipanema found Biot had been severely beaten, they said.

"The version of events given by the consul, that the victim suffered a fall, is incompatible with the conclusions of the forensics report," officer Camila Lourenco said in comments posted on social media by Rio de Janeiro's 14th police precinct.

"It found various bruises, including on the torso, compatible with injuries inflicted by stomping, as well as lesions compatible with an attack with a cylindrical instrument," she added.

"The cadaver is screaming out the circumstances of its death."

The precinct's Instagram account posted pictures of what appeared to be blood stains on the floor and furniture of the couple's apartment.

Brazilian media reports said Hahn would not have diplomatic immunity given the nature of the crime. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local media reports said Hahn, who had been married to Biot for 20 years, tried to clean up the scene of death before police arrived, then told officers his husband had been drinking a lot and taking sleeping pills.

Biot was a week shy of his 53rd birthday, according to a picture of his ID card published in the Brazilian press.

The German embassy in Brasilia did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brazil Germany Belgium Crime Diplomacy
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp