Home World

Israeli airstrike kills second top Islamic Jihad commander

For now, the two highest-ranking commanders in Islamic Jihad and several other militants are among the dead. Israel estimates its airstrikes have killed about 15 militants.

Published: 07th August 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. (Photo |AP)

The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

GAZA CITY:  The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said an Israeli airstrike late Saturday killed its top commander for the southern Gaza Strip, a day after Israel killed the Iranian-backed group's commander for northern Gaza in an air raid that triggered the worst cross-border conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021.

Al-Qaeda Brigades of Islamic Jihad confirmed Sunday that the airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah had killed Khaled Mansour, the commander, and two fellow militants. It said five other civilians, including a child and three women, were also killed in the airstrike that flattened several homes in Rafah.

Late Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry said 24 people have been killed so far in the coastal strip, including six children. The number doesn't likely include all of those who were killed in the Rafah airstrike because Civil Defense responders were still looking for bodies and survivors under the rubble.

For now, the two highest-ranking commanders in Islamic Jihad and several other militants are among the dead. Israel estimates its airstrikes have killed about 15 militants.

ALSO READ | Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

Militants from Islamic Jihad continued firing rockets toward Israel and the Israeli military continued airstrikes on Gaza, though the intensity of the exchange had decreased in the early hours of Sunday.
The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a wave of strikes Friday that Israel said were meant to prevent an imminent attack.

Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to remain on the sidelines of the conflict, for now, keeping its response limited. Israel and Hamas fought a war barely a year ago, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years that exacted a staggering toll on the impoverished territory's 2 million Palestinian residents.

Whether Hamas continues to stay out of the fight depends in part on how much punishment Israel inflicts on Gaza as rocket fire continues.

The Israeli military said an errant rocket fired by Palestinian militants killed civilians, including children, late Saturday in the town of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. The military said it investigated the incident and concluded "without a doubt" that it was caused by a misfire on the part of Islamic Jihad. There was no official Palestinian comment on the incident.

A Palestinian medical worker who was not authorized to brief the media and spoke on condition of anonymity said the blast killed at least six people, including three children.

Israeli airstrikes Saturday killed a 75-year-old woman and wounded six others as they were preparing to go to a wedding. Airstrikes have also destroyed several houses in the Gaza Strip, some of them belonging to Islamic Jihad members.

The lone power plant in Gaza ground to a halt at noon Saturday due to a lack of fuel. Israel has kept its crossing points into Gaza closed since Tuesday. With the new disruption, Gazans can use only four hours of electricity a day, increasing their reliance on private generators and deepening the territory's chronic power crisis amid the peak summer heat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Palestinian Islamic Jihad Israeli airstrike Al-Qaeda Gaza
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp