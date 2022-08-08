Home World

Allies accuse UK Parliament panel of Boris Johnson 'witch-hunt'

His successor will be elected by party members and either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak will go on to take charge at 10 Downing Street on September 5.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The allies of Boris Johnson have accused a UK Parliament committee of conducting a 'witch-hunt' against the outgoing British Prime Minister.

Johnson, who resigned in early July triggering a leadership election for the governing Conservative Party to pick a new party leader and the Prime Minister, continues to be investigated by the House of Commons Privileges Committee over whether he knowingly misled Parliament when he denied any breaches of COVID lockdown laws at Downing Street, known as the Partygate scandal.

The members of Parliament close to the 58-year-old outgoing leader believe that probe must now be dropped as he is on his way out.

"If this witch hunt continues, it will be the most egregious abuse of power witnessed in Westminster," said UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Johnson's staunchest allies.

"It will cast serious doubt not only on the reputation of individual MPs sitting on the committee but on the processes of Parliament and democracy itself," she tweeted on Sunday.

Lord Zac Goldsmith, a climate minister who was given a life peerage by Johnson after he failed to be elected an MP in the 2019 general election, also took to Twitter to challenge the parliamentary probe.

"The Partygate probe is clearly rigged. It is a jury comprised of highly partisan, vengeful & vindictive MPs, nearly all of whom are already on the record viciously attacking the person they are judging. It is an obscene abuse of power," he said.

However, there is reportedly another group of Johnson critics within the Tory party who want him to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in London so that the probe can be closed and avert any further damage to the party's reputation.

The investigation is being led by a cross-party committee with a Tory majority, with veteran Labour Party MP Harriet Harman leading it.

"There has been no change to the rules or to terms of reference," a spokesperson for the Commons Privileges Committee said.

ALSO READ | UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in television debate against rival Liz Truss

The spokesperson said that the inquiry will set out to answer whether the House was misled and if so, whether that amounted to contempt, and if so, how serious that contempt was. The committee intends to call Johnson for oral evidence later in the year.

Earlier, the outgoing Prime Minister was directed to hand over a bunch of related documents for review by the committee.

If found to have knowingly misled Parliament, Johnson could face a suspension from the Commons for 10 or more sitting days and a recall petition, which, if signed by 10 per cent of his constituents, would trigger a by-election.

ALSO READ | Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race 

The COVID-19 law-breaking parties in Downing Street and other government offices were among the scandals that ultimately forced Johnson's resignation as Tory leader last month.

His successor will be elected by party members and either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak will go on to take charge at 10 Downing Street on September 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Johnson UK Parliament Britain PM race Nadine Dorries
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp