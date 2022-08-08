Imran Khan summoned in 'Toshkhana' controversy; PDM claims ex-PM took most items for free

Home World

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued notice to Imran Khan in connection with the government treasure-house collection controversy and summoned him for a hearing on August 18.

Published: 08th August 2022

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan in connection with the government treasure-house collection controversy and summoned him for a hearing on August 18.

The notice was issued to Khan after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed a reference against him claiming that the ex-PM took most of the items from the treasure house "free of cost" during his tenure, Geo TV reported.

PDM filed the reference claiming that Khan had paid for only some items that he took home from the 'Toshkhana', but most items that he took from the government treasure-house was done so without paying for them.

In the reference, it was alleged that Khan did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements.

Reportedly, gifts received by government officials are to be reported immediately, to enable its value to be assessed. Only after an assessment is conducted can the recipient take away the gift, if he wants to keep it, after depositing a specific amount.

These gifts either remain deposited in the Toshakhana or can be auctioned and the money acquired through it is to be deposited into the national treasury.

Last month, the former Pakistan Prime Minister sold three expensive watches from the government treasure-house collectively worth more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (Pkr) to a local watch dealer, media reports said.

Imran Khan reportedly earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries, The News International newspaper reported.

The most expensive watch worth over Pkr 101 million was retained by Khan at 20 per cent of its value after his PTI government amended the rules and settled the gift retention price at 50 per cent of its original value.

The PTI chief first sold the watches and then deposited 20 per cent of each in the government treasury, the Pakistan daily said citing documents and sale receipts.

It added that these gifts worth millions of rupees were never deposited in Toshakhana.

In April this year, Shehbaz Sharif had accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth Pkr 140 million in Dubai.

"Imran Khan sold these gifts for Pkr 140 million in Dubai," Shehbaz had said.

He said that the expensive gifts included diamond jewellery sets, bracelets and wristwatches.

Shehbaz's revelation came in response to a question regarding a petition seeking the details of the Toshakhana that had been filed in the Islamabad High Court on which then PM Imran Khan had commented that the details cannot be revealed as per the Official Secrets Act, 1923. 

